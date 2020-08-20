‘The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe’ faces further delay

Developer Crows Crows Crows has announced that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will be delayed to 2021.

The company revealed the postponement with a series of hilarious tweets, which use delay announcements of games such as Halo Infinite and Deathloop, but with pertinent details crudely photoshopped over certain parts of the statements.

Check them out below.

To the community, an update on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe: pic.twitter.com/A7gkyKyXv6 — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

Crows Crows Crows later updated the official website for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, noting that the game will now only come out in 2021.

Finally updated the website pic.twitter.com/FjL5x2D6jP — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

Designer Davey Wreden later took to his personal Twitter account to shed more light on the delay, stating “there was just no way to plan for the huge changes in schedule that COVID-19 has introduced”.

“And at the same time, the scope of the game has expanded as we keep getting really cool ideas to add. I hope it feels worth it in the end,” he added.

Honestly there was just no way to plan for the huge changes in schedule that Covid has introduced, and at the same time the scope of the game has expanded as we keep getting really cool ideas to add. I hope it feels worth it in the end. — Davey Wreden (@HelloCakebread) August 18, 2020

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was originally announced at The Game Awards 2018, and had been planned for a 2019 release on PC and unannounced console platforms. In November 2019, the game was delayed to mid-2020.

The original version of The Stanley Parable was first released in 2011 as a free mod within Valve’s Half-Life 2. It was later remade as a standalone game and released for PC in 2013.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is the latest game in recent weeks to be delayed. Earlier this month, Larian Studios revealed that Baldur’s Gate III would miss its planned early access launch window of August.

However, last week the company announced that the game would enter early access on September 30 for PC and Google Stadia. The early access version of Baldur’s Gate III is estimated to take around 20 hours to complete and will be packed with a wealth of content.