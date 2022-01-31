‘The Witcher 3’ card game ‘Gwent’ is getting a single-player spin-off

CD Projekt RED is planning a new, standalone, single-player version of Gwent, its card game spinoff from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The game is currently under development with the existing Gwent development team, and has the working title “Project Golden Nekker” (thanks, IGN). The game is also expected to be an entirely new game, not requiring players to have any existing version of Gwent before jumping in.

“It’s not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different,” CD Projekt RED’s Paweł Burza told IGN. “We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

In The Witcher universe, a nekker is a relatively weak monster, but usually encountered in packs, where they try to overwhelm their enemies through sheer force of numbers. What prominence a golden specimen might have in the upcoming game will likely be something the fandom speculates on in the coming months.

Early concept art released for the game shows what appears to be the eponymous goblinoid creature, along with pieces showcasing some sort of viking fellow, a fire golem, and some living flame. Other shots appear to be environmental concept art, one with the golden nekker in a study.

Gwent began life as a game described in the original Witcher novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, before appearing as a mini game in The Witcher 3 in 2015. In 2018, it was split off into its own competitive game, available on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS. A recent update for the ‘regular’ Gwent added a dozen new cards to the game, split across each of the game’s factions.

While no firm release date has been confirmed for Project Golden Nekker, the studio is targeting a 2022 release.

In other news, voice actor Troy Baker has reversed his plans to work with NFT platform Voiceverse. After more than two weeks of social media silence after Baker controversially announced his partnership, he announce he has “decided to not continue the partnership”.