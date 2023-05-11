‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ patch 4.03 fixes performance issues

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt patch 4.03 is being rolled out today (May 11) and will improve performance issues on current-gen consoles.

CD Projekt Red shared the details in the patch notes, confirming that 4.03 is being released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and will continue to address gameplay and quest issues, while noting that it’s currently working to bring the patch to Nintendo Switch “in the following months.”

The developer added that for Switch players, the previous save file integration with Steam and GOG clouds, introduced in patch 3.6, will be replaced and upgraded in the upcoming patch with the new Cross Progression system that has been introduced on other platforms with patch 4.00.

Advertisement

“This is to align with our other games and to bring you a unified experience across all platforms,” explained CD Projket Red. “The new system is going to require a GOG account regardless of your PC platform.”

For PC-specific changes, the developer has mainly addressed issues regarding support, like the issue where the DirectX 11 version of the game could crash on launch or after loading a save on certain AMD GPUs, as well as other performance bugs that affected ray-tracing.

As for console, the issue of performance drops on next-gen consoles while using Witcher Senses in Beauclair and Novigrad have been fixed — so players should no longer run into low framerates in these areas — and the cross-progression pop-up will now properly display which account is logged in.

For the full patch notes and breakdown, you can check them out here.

In other gaming news, Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have “huge” dungeons that “each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games.”