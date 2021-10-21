‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ spelling and grammar gets fixed by modder

A modder has managed to fix The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s grammar and spelling mistakes.

Grammar of the Path – TW3 Text Cleanup Project, the mod which was created by PaulR0013, is a brand new mod that aims to clean up Witcher 3‘s many spelling typos, formatting, inaccuracies, and other mistakes relating to the game’s text – as spotted by PCGamesN.

“In all, there are more than 1,000 lines of text that are edited to increase accuracy and immersion for the player,” the description reads on Nexus Mods.

The modder explained that they have been working on this mod for a while and while doing many playthroughs and while working on a separate mod, they realised how many text mistakes there were in the game.

“I noticed numerous typos, spacing issues, formatting issues, inaccurate text, and other textual issues throughout the game,” PaulR0013. “This mod seeks to clean them up. The objective is to present accurate text in the game’s journal, quest, glossary, bestiary, character, books, notices, and dialogues (subtitles) to greatly enhance player immersion.”

Grammar of the Path is only available in English right now, however, the modder did point out that many of the typos they came across would not appear in other languages, but there would still be formatting issues. The mod also works for both the base game and its DLC’s including Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

In other news, the next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been delayed until 2022, CD Projekt Red confirms.