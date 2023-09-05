‘The Witcher 4’ forces tabletop RPG to be placed on “disappointing” hiatus

CD Projekt Red has put The Witcher tabletop role-playing title on an indeterminate hiatus as working on both this game and the next mainline game has proven problematic.

“It’s been a while since I gave an update on the state of The Witcher TTRPG, but that’s because things have been pretty complicated behind the scenes,” said line manager and lead developer Cody Pondsmith in a post to R. Talsorian Games’ official website.

Pondsmith explained that the two companies were trying to ensure the coherence of the lore between its own tabletop role-playing title and the fourth The Witcher game with consistent communication.

Yet, it has decided that it is now “extremely difficult or perhaps impossible to continue work on The Witcher TTRPG line at the moment and still maintain the connection with CD Projekt Red’s upcoming plans”.

He then talked to IGN, describing it as a “disappointing” development in the project’s progress. “We’re doing alright over here at Talsorian though the news is disappointing to say the least,” he said. “We don’t have a time frame yet as many things are still up in the air with [CD Projekt Red].”

The unnamed tabletop RPG is set between The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3 and is not drawing from anything that occurs in the fourth game. But, both R. Talsorian Games and CD Projekt Red are judging the game’s impact on the series’ “integral” canon.

Over 250 CD Projekt Red employees are on board for the next Witcher game. The company also announced that “a big part” of Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty team will be added to the ranks after its launch.

