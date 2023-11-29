‘The Witcher 4’ has over 300 developers working on it

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, almost half of CD Projekt RED’s development staff is now working on The Witcher 4.

In a recent earnings report for Q3 2023, CD Projekt RED outlined what percentage of developers were working on various different projects. According to the report, almost 50 per cent (over 300 developers) are working on Project Polaris (the development codename for The Witcher 4).

PCGamer reports that CEO Adam Kiciński stated during an earnings call that “the team is steadily growing, having reached almost 330 developers at the end of last month,” and that by the middle of next year, the team is expected to “grow to over 400.”

As shown in the earnings report, developers currently working on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be transitioning to other projects over the course of the next six months, with many moving to work on The Witcher 4, while others are reassigned to the numerous in-development titles at the studio.

These include Project Hadar (CD Projekt RED’s first original IP), a new multiplayer Witcher title codenamed Project Sirius, the aforementioned The Witcher 4, Project Orion (a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077), and a remake of the first Witcher game developed using Unreal Engine 5.

We reviewed Cyberpunk 2077, calling it “a brilliant role-playing experience”. Our critic Tom Regan wrote that: “Cyberpunk is essentially Deus Ex meets Grand Theft Auto – a familiar feeling experience with one element that separates it from its peers, its unparalleled role-playing. Thanks to the freedom afforded by its richly crafted dialogue choices, its consistently brilliant voice acting and the sharp script, Cyberpunk excels as a narrative-driven video game – even if it may not be the medium-redefining classic many hoped for.”

