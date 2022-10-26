‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game.

Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”

The remake is in the “early stages of development” at Fool’s Theory, which has previously supported the development of games including Outriders, Divinity Original Sin 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3.

CD Projekt Red has noted that it will maintain “full creative supervision” over the project, and added that several developers working on the remake have previously worked on The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In the announcement, CD Projekt Red head of studio Adam Badowski noted that the remake will “take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game.”

“Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games,” continued Badowski. “They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games.”

Meanwhile, Fool’s Theory CEO Jakub Rokosz shared that he is “very happy” to be reunited with fellow developers from the second and third Witcher games. “We are excited to join forces with CD Projekt Red, and our goal is to give players another great game from the iconic Witcher series,” added Rokosz.

Last month, CD Projekt Red announced that besides a whole new trilogy for The Witcher, another two new titles are also planned for the universe. While one has been confirmed to be today’s remake, the second – codenamed Sirius – will “differ from our past productions, offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story.”