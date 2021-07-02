‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ will release on Android and iOS this month

CD Projekt has announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a Pokémon Go-style mobile game, which will release on July 21.

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2021

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a free to play game developed by Spokko, a member of the CD Projekt family. Pre-registration is now available through Google Play for Android users.

By pre-registering, players will receive the Kaer Morhen steel sword that awards a bonus of ten per cent more experience points for every monster killed.

Advertisement

Monster Slayer is an augmented reality game in the style of Pokemon Go. Players will take the role of freshly trained witchers in a time before the CD Projekt Red trilogy of games.

Equipped with a silver sword and magical signs, players will need to find and defeat monsters throughout the real world.

A post on cdprojekt.com describes the gameplay as “location-based” with “advanced augmented reality features to track down and hunt bloodthirsty monsters lurking nearby.”

The game also features story-driven quests that require players to interact with friendly characters. These will provide quests as well as roaming merchants.

In classic Witcher fashion, players will need to prepare for combat by crafting equipment and oils to improve their chances of success. Monsters will leave clues to their whereabouts that players will need to investigate during their hunts.

Advertisement

Actual combat takes the form of augmented reality battles. Players will need to use their swords to block attacks and strike when possible.

Witchercon, an online celebration of the Polish fantasy series The Witcher and it’s game and TV adaptations, takes place next weekend (July 9 and 11).

The event will feature behind the scenes looks at CD Projekt Red’s Witcher trilogy and information on the upcoming second season of the TV adaptation. Henry Cavill will also be present for a “spotlight conversation”.