‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ trailer features the return of Bigby Wolf

Telltale Games has finally revealed the highly-anticipated trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2, confirming a 2023 launch window.

The official trailer was revealed last night (February 9) during a 30-minute special event where Telltale Games’ CEO Jamie Otillie and Nick Herman, co-founder of the game’s co-developer AdHoc Studio, also teased the story.

Picking up six months after the events of the first Wolf Among Us game, protagonist Bigby Wolf has been suspended from his job as Sheriff of Fabletown and is taking anger management classes.

The 2-minute trailer depicts the familiar comic-book-style aesthetic while Bigby discusses a previous job he was working on associated with a series of new characters in a Motel. The flashback shows a montage of cutscenes where Bigby fights The Wizard of Oz characters until he turns into his Fable-self, a wolf.

Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette will once again voice the roles of Bigby and Snow White, two characters with two very different ways of approaching their jobs as ex-Sheriff and Deputy Mayor of Fabletown.

“Players will be able to explore more about Bigby than they were able to in the first season, really let him branch out into the bigger world, figure out what he thinks is right and wrong, what he thinks is good and bad,” said Harrington. “… versus what somebody tells him,” Yvette added.

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be spread across five episodes – like in season one – but won’t arrive until 2023. It’s unclear at this time what platforms the choice-based narrative game will release on, but it’s likely to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles as the first game did.

In other news, several Team17 staff members have spoken out against studio conditions following the controversial Worms NFT project was cancelled.