The zany ‘Saints Row’ character creator is available now

It’s been announced today (June 9) that the Saints Row character creator can be downloaded and played with right now.

Called the “Boss Factory,” the character creator demo is playable now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The new trailer featuring the character creator can be seen below:

NME got a look at the expansive customisation options back in April, and we learned that players can equip layered clothing on their character. This means that you can customise what your character wears right down to their socks.

There are even options for asymmetrical face customisation, prosthetics, and lots of makeup and scarring options too in Saints Row.

NME also got an early look at the new Saints Row in a hands-off preview, so you can read our lukewarm reaction to the game right here. “So far, the best thing to say about Saints Row is that it looks like a solidly made open-world game with some creative twists and a very specific tone,” we wrote in the preview. “Maybe that tone is for you, and maybe they’ll sort headshots out in time for the game’s full release this August.”

Saints Row will release on August 23 this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

