Activision has announced that the current open beta window for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been extended.

The ongoing open beta for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was originally supposed to run from October 15 to 19, but has since been extended by an additional 24 hours. The publisher revealed the news on Twitter.

The official end date for the Black Ops Cold War beta test is now scheduled for October 20, 6PM BST (10AM PT). Additionally, players will now also receive double XP and will have a chance to try out all of the game’s attachments, which have been unlocked. All maps and available game modes also will be playable through the end of the open beta.

Start the week off right. The #BlackOpsColdWar open Beta will be extended until Tuesday, Oct 20 at 10AM PT. 2XP is enabled and all attachments unlocked. pic.twitter.com/9kGUysvoiN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

The 24-hour extension is being offered as a reward for the game’s community, which solved a number of coded challenges via the PawnTakesPawn ARG website. “Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked!,” the developers said on Twitter.

The open beta includes cross-play across PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also set to launch with a brand-new Zombies mode. The four-player co-operative mode will feature a brand-new narrative set in a location known as Die Maschine. Players will explore a World War II bunker that contains the Zombie threat and uncover a story between two groups, Requiem and the Omega Group.