This dog is better at ‘Elden Ring’ than you are

Streamer MissMikkaa has shared footage of her pet dog playing Elden Ring – check it out below.
Taking to Twitter last Sunday (January 15), the gamer posted a 30-second clip that sees her pooch Yoshi inadvertently save her character from a sticky situation as she crossed paths with a dragon.
The dog stepped onto the dance pad – which MissMikkaa regularly uses instead of a controller – while she was away from the screen, leading the Tarnished to a safe distance away from the creatures fiery breath.
“My dog is better at Elden Ring than you?” she captioned the video.
“Yoshi was on a mission looking for treats when he valiantly went up against a dragon and put my character in a spot where I didn’t die to his fire! HERO.”
At the time of writing, the footage has been viewed over 175,000 times on Twitter – you can check it out below.
My dog is better at Elden Ring than you? Yoshi was on a mission looking for treats when he valiantly went up against a dragon and put my character in a spot where I didn't die to his fire! HERO pic.twitter.com/kLHPwlqcTt
— MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) January 15, 2023
It comes after MissMikkaa finally defeated two versions of Elden Ring boss Malenia, during a challenge that saw her playing the games simultaneously using different controllers – one of which being her dance pad.
Following its win as Game Of The Year at The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki last month hinted at “several more things” set to come to the action role-playing game.
In a five-star review of the 2022 title, NME wrote: “Elden Ring is Miyazaki’s masterpiece not because of any one improvement, but because it’s a towering sum of its parts. It’s been tens of hours since I first stepped foot into the Lands Between, and I still can’t quite believe how monumentally it delivers.”
