THQ Nordic has announced its brand new title ELEX II, a science fiction and fantasy action-adventure RPG, coming to PC and consoles.

ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from developer Piranha Bytes and will return to the post-apocalyptic science, fantasy world of Magalan.

THQ Nordic released a brand new cinematic trailer today (June 15) and takes a look at the main character Jax, a cast of characters, as well as new settings and enemies.

Advertisement

According to the synopsis, ELEX II is set several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid. A new threat has arrived from the sky, “unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet”. In order to defend the peace of Magalan and his family, Jax must go on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders.

Some ELEX II features include an explorable Magalan with “unprecedented freedom” using Jax’s jetpack to traverse the map and fly.

Players will be able to interact with a “lived-in world, full of unique NPC’s” who will remember what the player has done and act accordingly, as well as join or leave the group depending on behaviour and are able to be killed, which will affect the story.

The RPG will have close and ranged combat along with a “massively improved control system”, with a story where player actions will have consequences.

ELIX II has yet to receive an official release date but is expected to arrive on PC, via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, THQ Nordic recently launched its third-person action-adventure game from developer Experiment 101, Biomutant. In NME’s three-star review, Luke Shaw said: “Biomutant is a game that sets its sights on the horizon, but fails to get there. It’s never bad, but it’s not great either.”