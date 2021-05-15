THQ show ‘Biomutant’ gameplay footage on five different platforms

THQ Nordic have released a series gameplay videos for Experiment 101‘s Biomutant.

The unedited footage shows a variety of approaches to a side quest in Biomutant‘s open world, comparing graphics and options across the various release platforms.

Footage for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 shows the game running at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second, whilst the game runs at 1080p and 60fps on the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro consoles.

Advertisement

As with many multiplatform games, PC has a clear performance advantage, with the video showing Biomutant running at 4k resolution and 60fps.

The PC gameplay video is available below, with the rest available on THQ Nordic’s official YouTube channel.

The gameplay itself shows the variations between the different classes available in Biomutant, which allow for a mix of combat styles, weapons, and even Psi Powers and Mutations.

Biomutant is slated for release on May 25. The game follows an animal-like protagonist that will shift shape depending on what attributes players assign.

The game was originally announced back in 2017, but updates about the status of the game were fairly sparse.

Advertisement

Experiment 101 studio head Stefan Ljungqvst explained that the lack of updates were due in order to avoid crunch for their 20 person team.

Lungqvist said that “it’s been a huge amount of work for QA, because it’s not easy in an open-world game to find them,

“And then once they’ve been found, we have to fix them, and that’s put some additional challenge on us, being a small team.”

Elsewhere, THQ Nordic have announced that it is working on a football manager game called We Are Football, which has a focus on letting players complete seasons of management in “little more than it takes to finish a real game of professional football: just two hours.”