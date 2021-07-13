Developer Cold Iron Studios has shared details about three of the five classes available in the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Releasing on August 24 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will feature the Demolisher, Doc, Recon, Gunner, and Technician classes. The first three in that list were detailed in a PC Gamer article.

The Demolisher will carry the iconic pulse rifle, a heavy weapon, and can deploy a “blastwave” capable of knocking enemies back. They can also fire micro rockets that can be upgraded.

The Doc can heal wounded troops and give other fireteam members stims, which increase stats like movement speed, stability, stamina, and accuracy. They also have a pulse rifle and a .50 caliber handgun.

The final class detailed in the article was Recon, who can reveal enemy positions and call in drones to drop ammunition and boost accuracy for all fireteam members. These drones can track targets or stay in place, a bit like turrets. The Recon class will carry a sniper and a “close quarters weapon” as well.

This take on the Aliens franchise will have players facing off against 20 enemy types, 11 of which will be different Xenomorphs according to the games website. The game will also feature over 30 different weapons which can be equipped with over 70 mods and attachments.

Back in June, Cold Iron Studios announced the name change from Aliens: Fireteam to Aliens: Fireteam Elite alongside confirming that the release date for the game would be August 24, 2021.

