TikTok ramps up its gaming initiative by adding mini-games to the platform

Video platform TikTok has added mini-games to the service to test the waters before making a push into gaming.

As reported by TechCrunch, TikTok’s gaming pilot includes partnered developers such as Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotem, with these developers being involved with the nine currently available mini-games. This comes off the heels of TikTok partnering with mobile gaming developer Zynga for the release of the game Disco Loco 3D exclusively on TikTok.

A spokesperson from the company revealed to TechCrunch that “we’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community,” and continued to state “currently, we’re exploring bringing HTML5 games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios.”

It is also noted that “the initiative is in the very early stages of testing”, and that none of the games are currently monetised with adds or in-game purchases, with the pilot simply being a test to see how users of the service interact with and create content around the games.

The games can be accessed via the “Add Link” option, which leads to a “MiniGame” tab, however Disco Loco 3D is listed separately at the time of publication. The games are available in both the UK and US versions of the app.

TikTok also released mini-game Garden Of Good for the app last June in partnership with Feeding America, and is accessible to all US users over the age of 18. The description reads: “Garden of Good is centered around the education of food items that are most in-need at local food banks across the nation.” The platform worked with the nonprofit organisation “to incorporate these insights and nutritional facts about these food items,” with it providing “real-time updates/progress in the fight to provide hunger relief.”

