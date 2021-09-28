‘Timberborn’ has sold over 130,000 copies since launch

Mechanistry’s beaver-based city builder Timberborn has sold over 130,000 copies since its launch on September 15.

Timberborn was released in early access through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and has sold over 130,000 copies (thanks PCGamesN). It currently has an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ review stat on Steam and lets players take control of a colony of beavers who are trying to survive amidst deadly droughts. To keep a settlement alive, players must manage food and water using increasingly complicated structures. The game intends to be in early access for a year.

The Steam page says, “Prepare your settlement for recurring droughts. Stockpile on food and keep fields and forests alive even after rivers dry up. Rely on both natural water sources and artificial irrigation to keep the land arable.”

Timberborn features two factions currently, each with its unique style, buildings, and gameplay options. There are the Folktails who use wood to build homely cities that are at one with nature. The other is the Iron Teeth who construct more efficient and metallic structures, focusing on the rare scrap metal that can be found throughout the world.

“Beavers of the future have millennia of experience in water engineering. Put up dams and floodgates, dig canals with explosives, and redirect rivers to bring life back to the wasteland. Just be careful with that dynamite.”

“Turn timber into sophisticated machinery – from water wheels and sawmills to engines and shredders. Wood is the core resource in Timberborn, but the most advanced structures require metal. To find it, send your scavengers to the ruins of the old world.”

