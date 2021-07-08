Time-manipulating shooter ‘Lemnis Gate’ to launch an open beta in July

Turn-based FPS Lemnis Gate is getting a beta test, beginning on July 22.

Ratloop Games Canada’s complex sounding turn-based competitive FPS Lemnis Gate is getting an open beta, running through Thursday July 22 6pm BST to Monday 26 July 6pm BST.

Beta access is free, but will require a code, which should be turning up in various places, including the game’s official Twitter, Discord, and through Twitch Drops when the Beta is live.

A blog post confirming the beta also lists the various modes that Lemnis Gate players will be able to sharpen their time manipulating skills over ahead of release. Players will be able to play Retrieve XM, which tasks you with retrieving a substance called XM and bringing it back to your spawn point on maps Quarry and Tectonic Wells.

Domination will be available on The Arbor and Chimera, and players will need to activate and claim as many particle accelerators across the map as they can.

Games can either be played 1v1 or 2v2, with the added wrinkle that one sees every player take turns, and another where both players on a team act during their turn.

Due to Lemnis Gate’s unique turn-based FPS premise, there’s even an option for Local 1v1 and 2v2 play. Players of the beta will also have a chance to unlock exclusive operative and weapon skins which represent an in-game faction called Chameleon Company.

Lemnis Gate is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Game Pass at launch on August 3.

