‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ has guns that players are not able to use

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players are finding in-game guns that they can’t use, although that will likely change fairly soon.

A post on the r/Wonderlands subreddit (via PC Gamer) reveals a player owning a level 43 submachine gun, which is a bit of a problem considering the level cap in the game is currently 40, three levels below the weapon itself.

This means the gun can’t be used, and commenters on the post have surmised that a level cap increase will be coming with the game’s first downloadable content (DLC).

Advertisement

Every other Borderlands game before Wonderlands has come with a level cap increase in it’s DLC, so it’s very likely that some over-levelled guns just slipped through the cracks and ended up spawning in the game.

The post-launch content roadmap for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was revealed by Gearbox earlier in the month. On top of a new character class arriving post-launch is four major content drops. These are more than likely where level cap increases will come into play, with the first of these launching on April 21, later this month.

Each of the game’s DLCs can be accessed through the “Mirrors of Mystery” content packs – which can be bought separately instead of just via a Season Pass – that will take players to a new world featuring five levels and a final boss fight at the end.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

In other news, a developer at 343 Industries has responded to fan discontent at the lack of updates on the progress of Halo Infinite. Brian Jarrard said: “We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words.”