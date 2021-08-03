‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ release window confirmed by Take-Two

Gearbox’s Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a first-quarter 2022 release window, according to Take-Two Interactive‘s financial report.

Take-Two released a financial report yesterday (August 2) which includes a list of released and upcoming games. In this list, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a fixed release window of “Q4 Fiscal 2022”. This means that the game will release between January 1 and March 31 2022.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was first shown at E3 2021, which provided a release window of early 2022. The financial report matches this window, but provides a more specific expectation.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a fully-fledged standalone release in the Borderlands series. It appears to be heavily based on the Assault On Dragon Keep DLC released for Borderlands 2. That expansion took place in a tabletop RPG played by the main characters of the Borderlands series.

Combat will still include randomly generated firearms, but it instead features a fantasy setting and story. This allows for some experimentation with shotguns that fire swords and loot chests that players can improve with a roll of a twenty-sided dice.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands initial reveal trailer boasts an impressive cast, including Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett. Ashly Burch will also reprise her role as Tiny Tina.

During the same financial report, Take-Two announced that it would reveal a brand new franchise this month. It is assumed that Firaxis will be developing it, as it has had several unannounced projects in the works for some time.

Rumours suggest that this could be a Marvel title which features XCOM style gameplay. This would presumably involve Marvel heroes and villains fighting it out in turn-based battles.

Elsewhere, former The Elder Scrolls developers have announced their debut game, The Wayward Realms. They have claimed that this will be a new class of game: The grand RPG.