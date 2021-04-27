Titanfall 2 has reached an all-time peak player count of 16,958 on Steam in the run-up to Apex Legends season nine.

Respawn Entertainment‘s 2016 first-person shooter Titanfall 2 came to Steam in June 2020. The player base hit an early peak of 13,427 players on release, and steadily dropped to a few thousand players until a mid-April peak, according figures on Steamcharts.

The rise coincided with a Steam Sale which lowered the price of the game to £5.40, and a focus on Titanfall‘s world and lore in the run up to Apex Legends season nine.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale is introducing new legend Valkyrie, who is said to carry the bloodline of the Pilots, Titanfall‘s titan piloting super soldiers, as well as a mysterious story character who says she represents the “Legacy” of the Apex Predators, who featured in Titanfall 2.

Earlier in the year, Apex Legends‘ game director Chad Grenier confirmed that Titanfall lore and content would be informing Season nine, saying: “If you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for season 9 because there’s going to be some really cool stuff in there”.

Senior writer Ashely Reed also spoke about the connection between the two games during a Twitch Panel hosted by BrownGirlGamerCode.

“Apex is what happens after the war, like what is life like in this place?” Reed explained. “We’re trying to integrate Titanfall into that, because Titanfall’s very much a part of the universe.”

A well known Apex Legends dataminer and leaker recently shared a screenshot of a leaked Titanfall 2 weapon in Apex Legends – the Energy Propelled Grenade or EPG – adding to the official revealed information.

In a trailer for season nine of Apex Legends revealed yesterday (April 26), Respawn Entertainment revealed the new three versus three Arena deathmatch mode.

The new mode will feature round-based combat in tightly designed arenas. Players will have the chance to buy weapons and mods each round, and will win if they can secure three wins and a two win lead.