‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege’ next-gen patch arrives next week

Ubisoft has detailed the upcoming next-gen patch for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

Expected to arrive next week on December 1, owners of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege are eligible for free upgrade to the next-gen version, coming complete with 120 frames per second (FPS), 4K resolution, faster loads, and DualSense controller features on PS5.

In a blog post from the company, it was outlined that player progression will carry across in the same console family. However, with the new Ubisoft Connect service, gamers will be able to take their progression between console systems as much as they choose to.

Two graphical options on the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available. Performance mode allows the game to be played up to 120FPS with 4K dynamic resolution scaling, with the resolution mode targeting 60FPS and true 4K visuals. Xbox Series S owners will also receive the same two options, however, performance will have a 1080p display, with resolution mode boasting 1728p.

Good players have skills. Great player have plans. What kind of player are you? Find out on next gen consoles starting December 1! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 25, 2020

PS5 owners will also have a few specific features. The DualSense controller will support haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and controller sound output, along with the console itself making use of the activity card feature. Xbox Series owners will also be able to use the console’s Quick Resume feature.

Xbox Game Pass members will be able to try out Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege for free as the game recently entered the service. There is also a ten per cent discount of certain in-game items available as an additional perk.

Iconic Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher also recently joined Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege as an operator, crossing over the two games for the first time.