Tom Hardy praises ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Venom actor as a “legend”

Tom Hardy took to Instagram to compliment Tony Todd’s performance as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, describing him as a “legend”.

Todd is most famous for playing Candyman, the titular ghost of a series of horror films in the ’90s, as well as characters in the Star Trek universe in the shows The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

He has also appeared in a number of video games including Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Dota 2, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2, Half-Life: Alyx, and Back 4 Blood.

The actor returned to the film role of Candyman in 2021. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 director Bryan Intihar happened to hear Todd’s voice in the trailer for the film at the same time that Todd had sent in his audition for Venom.

According to the director, the timing couldn’t have been more ideal. “Everything we talked about [with] Venom – that sense of strength, that sense of fear, that sense of overwhelming, so different from Peter – Tony embraces that completely in the performance,” Intihar said in an interview in July.

“Casting Tony made us feel more confident in the visual design of the character,” senior art director Jacinda Chew added.

Hardy played Eddie Brock and Venom in Sony’s Spider-Man films as well as a cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor posted a photo of Todd to his Instagram account with the caption: “Legend 🔥”.

Meanwhile, the introduction of Venom and the Symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the standout elements of the experience, offering players access to alien powers as the parasite takes over Peter Parker.

Insomniac Games shared recently that a Venom spin-off game in the style of Miles Morales isn’t out of the question, however it’s in the team’s interest to “sleep and take vacations” following their efforts on the sequel.

In other gaming news, an advert for a PS5 Slim appeared to add Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 into the bundle for free.