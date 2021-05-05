‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ Nintendo Switch release confirmed

Activision has announced the release date of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch.

The remaster of the two classic skateboarding games released last year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, followed by next-gen versions which released in March.

As confirmed on the official Tony Hawk game Twitter account, the Nintendo Switch port of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will release on June 25.

Advertisement

While there are no details on how this version will run in comparison to the current releases, the post includes a GIF presumably taken from the Switch version, along with the message, “Drop in on-the-go to some of the greatest levels in skateboarding history!”

It’s time to grab your board and ride #Switch with #THPS 1+2 coming to Nintendo Switch™ on June 25th 🙌🛹 Drop in on-the-go to some of the greatest levels in skateboarding history! pic.twitter.com/T1bXoQEr1s — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 5, 2021

In NME’s review, Jordan Oloman said, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a magnificent remaster … a game oozing with passion and care for a franchise that really deserves it after so many years of hurt, and I couldn’t be happier for the veteran fans who will find comfort in its carefully crafted systems and ever-exciting gameplay.”

However, despite the game’s success, which became the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in the franchise to sell 1million copies, developer Vicarious Visions merged with Blizzard Entertainment earlier this year, where it is now working on Diablo II: Resurrected.

Toys for Bob also announced it is supporting development of Call of Duty: Warzone, although Activision has denied there have been lay-offs at the studio as a result. Instead, the publisher has said it plans to “triple” the size of its franchise development teams.

Advertisement

Activision has also confirmed that Sledgehammer Games is working on the next Call Of Duty.