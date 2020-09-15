Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has made franchise history, becoming the fastest game in the Pro Skater series to sell over a million copies.

Publisher Activision Blizzard took to Twitter to announce the news, congratulating Tony Hawk himself in the process. The remake of the first two games went on sale on September 4 and crossed the 1million sales mark in under two weeks.

Check out the tweet below.

It’s official – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the fastest game to reach 1 million units sold-through in franchise history! Congrats @TonyHawk. pic.twitter.com/iy8W4ZwlY8 — Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) September 14, 2020

Hawk has since responded, saying: “Thank you to all of the diehard THPS fans that inspired our @TonyHawkTheGame remaster; you were the catalyst for all this success.”

Thank you to all of the diehard THPS fans that inspired our @TonyHawkTheGame remaster; you were the catalyst for all this success. https://t.co/FrjKk7egqq — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 14, 2020

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was first announced in May, in a move that no one saw coming, but gladly accepted. Since then, the game has garnered widespread critical acclaim, including a five-star review from Jordan Oloman for NME. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a magnificent remaster with a laser focus on all the right areas,” said Oloman in his review.

In other Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater news, Activision has announced a new DLC bundle for the game, which will see all proceeds being donated to support military veterans. The bundle, which is available from now till December 31, 2021, is solely cosmetic, and includes tie-dyed United T-Shirt, pants, wheel set, hat, beanie and two camo decks for just US$4.99.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One now.

