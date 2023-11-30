‘Total War’ developer will focus on strategy games after ‘Hyenas’ cancellation

SEGA has announced that Total War developer Creative Assembly will be focusing on strategy titles going forward, following the cancellation of Hyenas.

In a recent results presentation from SEGA president and CEO Haruki Satomi, the company revealed that it plans to have Creative Assembly refocus on RTS (real-time strategy) titles while also explaining further in-depth why Hyenas was canceled.

“Creative Assembly was good at offline games in the RTS genre, but they took on the challenge of developing Hyenas,” Satomi said.

“Although the game was good, we decided to cancel the development of HYENAS because we did not think it would reach a quality that would satisfy our users when we considered whether we could really operate this as a competitive online game for a long period of time.”

When discussing structural reform in SEGA studios, the report lists that SEGA plans to “focus on the strength of each studio and narrow down the lineup”, with Creative Assembly focusing on titles similar to their previous Total War games.

Hyenas was canceled in September along with several unannounced titles, with several layoffs taking place across the development team who worked on the game. The report dives into this a little deeper, with Satomi stating that:

“We have decided to cancel the development of some titles, including Hyenas and other unannounced titles. Accordingly, we have implemented a write-down of work in progress. In addition, we have been working on optimizing the fixed costs through office and headcount reductions at Creative Assembly.”

It’s currently completely unknown exactly what else was canceled at SEGA, however, with no statements on what was in development other than Hyenas.

