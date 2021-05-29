‘Total War: Three Kingdoms’ fans upset as development is halted

Fans of Creative Assembly‘s Total War: Three Kingdoms are voicing their concerns after the developer ceased support for the game.

In a video post on Twitter, Creative Assembly announced that it has ceased development and support on Three Kingdoms.

“Our development has transitioned into pre-production for our next entry in this universe and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you.” the tweet said.

As a final update, Patch 1.7.1 was released which brings with it a handful of balance changes and bug fixes, which are described in-depth on the official Total War blog.

In response to this change, fans have started leaving negative reviews on Steam. User hanji3468 wrote: “long TW fan, Very disappointed. I bought all the DLCs and expect there will be a full 3K story presented in the game, now you tell me that TW3K stop updating just after the guan du DLC?”

Another comment from user “changkongcc” said: “In the development blog that CA released on July 29 2020 (before the second last major update, Nanman DLC) they promised there will be a second Expansion Pack DLC which will focus on building out the North of the map.”

This is in reference to the July Blog post that does indeed suggest that a Northern Expansion DLC will be released, saying “That map update will come with the second Expansion Pack DLC that will focus on building out the North of the map.”

Creative Assembly is currently gearing up to release Total War: Warhammer 3 later this year. The follow up to 2017’s Total War: Warhammer 2 will see the fantasy strategy game explore the realms of Chaos, as well as the Empire faction Kislev, and previously unseen Warhammer faction Grand Cathay.