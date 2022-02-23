‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ aims to fix some “critical issues” this week

Creative Assembly has announced that the first hotfix for Total War: Warhammer 3 will hopefully be out this week, however an exact release date is “subject to change based on numerous factors.”

In a blog post on Steam, Creative Assembly has shared that it is “in the process of working on the first of several hotfixes to address the critical issues […] identified over the past several days,” and said that the first of these hotfixes should release this week.

However, the studio added that this release window is “subject to change based on numerous factors – some of which are out of our control”. This involves getting all fixes tested and verified both within Creative Assembly and with its “external partners”, as well as ensuring that the fixes do not cause unintended consequences elsewhere in the game.

Advertisement

“We are determined to make improvements as quickly and safely as possible, but it’s crucial that we avoid rushing the process at the expense of the game’s stability,” explained Creative Assembly.

As to what the first hotfix will actually fix, Creative Assembly said it will “address some of the multiplayer lobby issues, the DirectX problems we’ve seen from players running DX12, and [hopefully] framerate improvements for players using modern Intel CPUs.”

Looking ahead, the Total War: Warhammer 3 developer says that addressing optimisation and performance issues remains one of its “top priorities” but acknowledges that implementing fixes “is going to take time.”

In the blog, Creative Assembly also said that although it had previously mentioned releasing a Total War: Warhammer 3 content roadmap shortly after launch, the studio wants to “focus on making sure we are helping those who are having a less fun time with Warhammer 3 as we establish a strong baseline for the game.”

There’s no telling what that roadmap may include, but back in January, lead designer Jim Watson told NME that it would be “crammed” and declined to rule out characters like Nagash or Thanquol making an appearance.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Bethesda is retiring its own launcher and will start migrating all of its games to Steam from April.