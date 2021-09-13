‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ has been delayed until 2022

Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed from a 2021 release and will now launch in ‘early 2022’, as confirmed on Twitter.

In a statement sent out via Twitter, CPO in charge of Total War: Warhammer 3, Rob Bartholomew said that “While it’s tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes in to view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 from 2021 to early 2022.”

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022. We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year. We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

“The wait won’t be much longer,” he assured fans, “and we’ll have plenty of new information for you in the meantime. The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer.”

“We don’t consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop’s fantasy universe to Total War.”

He signed off by thanking fans for their “patience and support” in the matter. The tweet also gave fans something to hold on to by way of a teaser – mentioning the “global reveal of Grand Cathay” would be happening tomorrow.

Cathay was a Chinese-analogue faction that was ‘lost’ to previous editions of the tabletop game. Total War: Warhammer 3 will bring it back, although the team has said no other ‘lost’ nations will be returning.

Recently, hackers gained access to the official Total War Discord server, causing a headache for the community of almost 50,000 fans.