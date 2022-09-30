‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ patch will add a Skaven apocalypse

The next major update for Total War: Warhammer 3 will add a Skaven endgame crisis, along with a fix for a crash that’s affecting players trying to end their turn.

Following a hotfix that launched yesterday (September 29), Creative Assembly has outlined what fans can expect from Total War: Warhammer 3’s update 2.2, which launches on October 18.

According to the developer, update 2.2 will bring “a wide variety of changes and fixes to several outstanding issues impacting players—in addition to new features based on ongoing player feedback.”

One of those new features is the addition of a Skaven endgame crisis, which will hit players nearing the end of their campaign with an invasion from the race of rats. It’s possible that the crisis could see armies of Skaven spawning from undercities across the map, as this has been a frequently-requested feature since the launch of Immortal Empires.

Beyond the new crisis, update 2.2 will also bring Warhammer 3‘s third new Regiments Of Renown pack, which adds unique versions of existing units to the game.

“Numerous adjustments” for settlement battles are also on the way. Settlement battles have received a lot of mixed feedback since Warhammer 3 launched earlier in the year, with many players claiming that the projectile towers that defenders can build are too strong.

The game’s AI is also getting an adjustment, following reports of in-game races being too quick to run from a fight. “They’ll be generally more aggressive, will scale better with their difficulty setting, should employ smarter tactics in battle, and will (overall) be better allies and vassals, as well,” explained Creative Assembly.

Finally, a fix for Warhammer 3′s end turn bug is on the way. Currently, the game has a risk of crashing to desktop after hitting end turn – an issue that is not solved by reloading the game, thereby making an affected campaign save file unplayable.

As for the rest of update 2.2, Creative Assembly has shared that “much more” will be revealed in the update’s full patch notes, which will be published on October 18.

