‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ patch cuts randomly-generated name with Nazi ties

Total War: Warhammer 3 has just launched a new hotfix that, among other things, removes a randomly generated High Elf name that shared ties with a German general from World War Two.

One of the randomly generated High Elf names, Guderian, is the surname of Heinz Guderian, a Nazi general. He led armoured divisions into Poland, France, and Russia, and was an early pioneer of the infamous blitzkrieg tactic employed by Germany to rapidly overwhelm countries in World War 2.

Guderian rose to the role of Hitler’s personal advisor, but he ultimately surrendered to the U.S. forces in 1945, was imprisoned until 1948, and died in 1956.

Advertisement

Understandably, the Total War team didn’t want any of their characters to be associated with Nazis, so they removed the name in both Warhammer 2 and 3. The team wrote, “Recently we learned that one of the random names generated from the High Elf pool had connotations that could be tied to an abominable character from 20th Century history.

“We apologise that the name has been present in the game for this long, and are grateful to those who brought it to our attention so that we could take action.”

As well as removing the problem name from Total War, the team added several bug fixes and visual adjustments to the game. Saytang has had some visual changes to ensure lore authenticity. Many heroes have had their Assault Unit changed to Assault Units, which now deals damage spread across random units in an opposing army. Vlad and Isabella von Carstein can now properly scout ruins. Finally, the camera should no longer clip into terrain during the intro cutscene for Grombrindal’s quest battle “Rune Helm of Zhufbar”.

Read the full patch notes here.

In other news, Stardew Valley is getting a new farm type that could seriously change the way speedrunners play the cosy farming simulator.