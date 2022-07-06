‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals 7 new Immortal Empires factions

Creative Assembly has announced that the Immortal Empires mode for Total War: Warhammer 3 will bring six new factions for existing legendary lords, as well as an all-new faction for campaign antagonist Be’Lakor.

In a blog post shared yesterday (July 5), Creative Assembly outlined that seven legendary lords from the first two Total War: Warhammer games will be given their own factions.

Volkmar the Grim, legendary lord for the Empire, will now lead The Cult of Sigmar while his rival, necromancer Helman Ghorst, will now be in charge of the Caravan of Blue Roses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, dwarven legendary lord Grombrindal will take The Ancestral Throng to fight against the Dark Elves in Naggaroth. For the Vampire Counts, Vlad and Isabella Von Carstein will be playable as Sylvania.

Finally, several Chaos factions have been given new factions to lead. Sigvald The Magnificent will lead The Decadent Host, while dragon ogre Kholek Suneater will head Heralds of the Tempest.

In the past, all of these characters shared the starting positions of other lords – meaning that if players selected them, they would replace existing lords at the start of a campaign. With these major changes, these faction leaders can co-exist with their counterparts and will likely receive their own faction mechanics.

Creative Assembly has also revealed that with Immortal Empires, Be’Lakor – the demonic antagonist of Warhammer 3 – will become a playable faction leader for the first time. Be’Lakor’s campaign mechanics will involve corrupting human lords, accessing the Daemon Prince’s Unholy Manifestations mechanics, and offering the souls of those he defeats to the gods of Chaos.

Be’Lakor’s unique faction was announced last month, along with other details on what Immortal Empires will bring when it launches in August 2022.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Rockstar has reportedly shelved remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 due to the critical reception that GTA: The Trilogy received.