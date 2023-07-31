‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals first lord from ‘Shadows Of Change’ DLC

Creative Assembly has revealed that Yuan Bo, also known as the Jade Dragon, will be one of three legendary lords coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 this summer.

On Saturday (June 29), Creative Assembly confirmed that Yuan Bo will be added to Total War: Warhammer 3 as part of the strategy game’s upcoming Shadows Of Change downloadable content (DLC).

Set to release this summer, Shadows Of Change will feature Yuan Bo as a legendary lord for the game’s Cathayan region.

Yuan Bo is one of Cathay’s ruling dragons, and can switch between his draconic and humanoid forms like his siblings Miao Ying and Zhao Ming, who are already in Total War: Warhammer 3.

While Yuan Bo remains to be seen in-game, a short story following the Jade Dragon has been released via Total War Access. Written by Black Library author David Guymer, ‘Master Of The Meteor Wind’ follows Yuan Bo as he defends Cathay from an invasion of Tzeentch worshippers.

Along with Cathay, existing factions Tzeentch and Kislev will also receive a new legendary lord in Shadows Of Change — though their identities are yet to be revealed.

As with previous Warhammer DLC, each legendary lord will also come with new units for their faction. Meanwhile, Shadows Of Change will also feature a legendary hero, but the faction they will belong to has not been announced just yet.

Total War: Warhammer 3‘s last DLC was Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs, which added three Chaos Dwarf factions to the game in April.

The patch also added a new legendary hero, Ulrika Magdova, along with 25 Endless Survival battles and a “stacked” list of balance tweaks.

