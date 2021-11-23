‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals Nurgle roster of units

Creative Assembly has detailed the roster of units coming to the Nurgle faction in Total War: Warhammer 3.

Revealed in a recent blog post, there’s Nurgle Legendary Lords, Lords, Heroes, and Units. Legendary Lord Ku’gath, the Plaguefather rides a massive palanquin, and acts as the campaign’s earliest-available artillery piece, as he hurls Nurglings across the map that explode upon impact. He’s also “one very smelly boy.”

The Herald of Nurgle Lord is a jovial creatures with strength and hardiness, whilst the Exalted Great Unclean One can unleash flies and beasts that live in their bodies.

Nurgle Hero the Cultist of Nurgle has Ruinous Powers which “offer their dark blessings – gifts that make the faithful mighty indeed. The Mark of Nurgle manifests itself in a variety of disgusting afflictions. A cloud of flies accompanies its bearers, making them difficult to target.” The other Hero called the Plaguebearer, and the post says that “once infected, your life is over, it is simply a matter of time and final result.

“Those hardy individuals who may consider themselves lucky, strong enough to resist the gifts of Nurgle even, do not get the last laugh. They are shaped into the repulsive Plagueridden, who march in the Daemonic legions as proof positive that even the strongest and ablest cannot indefinitely defy disease.”

You can learn more about each unit in the above blog post.

If you fancy learning about the pestilence spreading mechanic in Total War: Warhammer 3 you can here, as the Nurgle can summon forces instantly, but this comes with the trade off that these forces start with less health that they need time to heal up.

In other news, Epic Games has acquired Harmonix to work on Fortnite musical experiences, as the developer is known for titles like Rock Band and Dance Central.