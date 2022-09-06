‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ update 2.1 adds modding tools and Chaos confederation

Total War: Warhammer 3‘s latest update 2.1 has introduced the Assembly Kit for the modding community and much more.

As the patch notes for update 2.1 explain, the update introduces a bunch of critical fixes and quality-of-life changes but most notably, introduces the Assembly Kit which will help players mod the game.

This long-awaited feature wasn’t accessible when Total War: Warhammer 3 was released and is the biggest addition with 2.1.

In terms of gameplay updates, the biggest change that Creative Assembly has added is the ability for Archaon and Be’Lakor to confederate other Chaos factions, permanently assimilating them. You can check out highlights from the patch below:

Total War: Warhammer 3 update 2.1 patch notes:

The Total War: Warhammer 3 Assembly Kit has arrived

The High Elf Archmage is no longer unstoppable when mounted on a dragon.

The Warriors of Chaos can now subjugate all human and elven races.

Archaon and Be’lakor can now confederate other Warriors of Chaos factions upon capturing their final settlement.

Added an Ultimate Crisis setting to trigger all endgame scenarios in the same playthrough.

All Legendary Lords now begin with the Siege Attacker trait.

Improvements to the Dwarfs – they are gaining spell resistance, additional movement options, and buffs to their Hammerers.

Stationary vortex spells have been rebalanced so that targets have a chance to react.

Helman Ghorst is getting some necessary tweaks to bring him into balance with the rest of the battlefield.

Domination Battles will see rule changes to help them last longer (and will continue to see changes in future updates).

The Empire will receive reduced penalties to their Imperial Authority when they incur their first losses.

Regiments of Renown units are now available to the appropriate factions, and costs have been reduced for units that were asking for far too much.

