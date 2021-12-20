‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ video shows Khorne vs Ogres

Creative Assembly has released a Total War: Warhammer 3 video featuring a battle between Exiles of Khorne and the Ogre Kingdom that shows new units in action.

The video displays a combat encounter between two armies. The Exiles of Khorne have marched into the Mountains of Mourn, the home of the Kingdom of Ogres, who don’t hesitate to spring their ambush.

The ensuing battle features several units and displays how a clash between the two forces could play out. The fighters of Khorne field a fierce army of bloodthirsty soldiers who fight for blood and skulls. The Ogres counter with a mixed force of creatures that fight hard, not smart. The Ogres can be seen deploying hordes of Gnoblars to distract and overwhelm the foes.

Advertisement

While the forces of Khorne are distracted, Ogre Bulls charge in from the flanks and pin in the Chaos Warriors. The Ogres also deploy a spell called The Maw, which causes the ground beneath the Chaos Warriors to erupt in stone spikes and send fighters flying.

The Exalted Bloodthirster that leads the Khorne force is locked into a fight against a giant, which allows the Ogres to deploy their Mournfang cavalry to the battlefield. When the tide begins to turn against the Ogres, they deploy a massive Stonehorn to even the odds.

The video gives a good look at the gameplay of the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3, and while it is subject to change, everything looks to be shaping up nicely for the upcoming strategy game.

In other news, the PC port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has arrived and many fans are disappointed, with widespread reports of stuttering and other performance issues. However, many fans have begun modding the title to improve the quality – along with introducing some silly weapons and outfits.