Travel by Gyrosphere in ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ just got risky

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting some pretty big updates in the form of guided tours and fallible Gyrosphere travel.

Guided tours through dino enclosures was an original part of the first game, which has been updated and reintroduced to Jurassic World Evolution 2. Guests travel along a track in a Gyrosphere, a method of transportation featured prominently in the films.

Using one of these Gyrospheres in the original game would yield very little drama, but this new update to Jurassic World Evolution 2 sets guests up with a chance to be attacked while viewing a dinosaur enclosure.

These updates and more were announced through an official forum post by developer Frontier, revealing how the guided tours could now be directed to act as transport around the parks.

Park Managers can also set up photo points where automatic cameras take photos of guests on their tours, adding detail to the experience. The forum post also dropped a hint about the newest voice of guided tours, saying “Finally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the tour guide, who can be heard in the Guided Tours you can add to your parks.

“Jurassic World spares no expense, of course, so the tour guide will be a learned figure that provides commentary of what’s happening in the tour, from facts about the park’s environment, to announcing when the tour is entering the territory of specific species. If you’ve been following our Park Management Guides, the tour guide will sound very familiar to you.”

