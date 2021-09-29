Treasure teases even more games coming to the N64 online service

Japanese game developer Treasure has hinted that even more games from the studio will be making an appearance on the Nintendo Switch‘s N64 and Mega Drive online service.

Sharing a video of the Nintendo Direct that aired earlier in the week, Treasure’s Twitter account has said to “stay tuned” for future additions to the expanded Nintendo Switch Online service, which will offer games from the Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive consoles as a more expensive membership option.

Advertisement

Treasure already has multiple games announced for the service – the Mega Drive’s Gunstar Heroes, and the N64’s Sin And Punishment. By teasing even more announcements in the future, there’s a chance that the cult classic side-scroller Mischief Makers could arrive as an offering on the N64 service.

The Nintendo Online service expansion was announced during a Nintendo Direct on September 23. At launch, the service will include a bunch of N64 classics such as The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64. It will also launch with 14 games from the Mega Drive, including Ecco The Dolphin and Castlevania Bloodlines.

The announcement also teased other games that would be arriving on the service at a later date. This includes The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Banjo Kazooie, Paper Mario, F-Zero X and Pokémon Snap. Speaking on Banjo Kazooie‘s return to Nintendo, Rare tweeted that “it’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo’s latest console”.

In other news, Netflix has purchased Night School Studio, best known for creating Oxenfree. In a statement, Netflix revealed that it is “in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world” and commended Night School Studio‘s “commitment to artistic excellence”.