Treyarch outlines changes for ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ beta

Treyarch has announced a number of changes being made to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta ahead of its cross-play weekend.

The developer revealed the upcoming changes through a post on the official Black Ops Cold War blog. The update will include gameplay, stability changes and bug fixes, with a majority of them being implemented due to community feedback from earlier PS4-exclusive beta sessions.

Team deathmatch score limits will be raised from 75 to 100 for “better match pacing”. The cooldown for the Spy Plane has also been increased in order to “help limit their numbers in the sky at one time”. The Duster Stock attachment has also been tweaked to prevent faster than intended sliding.

Advertisement

The general changes being implemented include adjustments to improve player experience, such as new conditions for players to join a match in order to preventing joining a match that is about to end. In addition, VIP Escort has been moved exclusively to the Featured playlist.

A series of bug fixes have also been made to the game. A number of various scopes, including the Snappoint, Diamondback and Hawksmoor, have been fixed and will no long block the player’s view while aiming down sights. A bug that prevented players’ names from being visible in the pre-match lobby has also been resolved. An issue that caused players’ controllers to become unresponsive when loading into a match has also been fixed.

The developer also teased new maps, weapons, game modes, playlists, scorestreaks, perks, wildcards and equipment when the cross-play open beta launches on October 15 for all PS4 players, as well as PC and Xbox One players who have pre-ordered the game digitally. It will then open to all players on October 17, and run until October 19.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The PS5 release date for the game has yet to be confirmed.