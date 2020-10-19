Treyarch rickrolls ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ dataminers

It was only a matter of time before dataminers started looking through the game files of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Treyarch has an ingenious new tactic to deter leakers: rickrolls.

One dataminer, who goes by the name of Nova on Twitter, spotted several mysterious bit.ly links while looking through the .exe file of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The links eventually led users straight to the music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

For the uninitiated, rickrolling is an online prank and internet meme that revolves around the unexpected appearance of Astley’s classic song. Check out the tweet below.

Fun fact: looking through the COD Cold War .exe, you will find a couple Rick Roll links 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5BBNhnjUc5 — Nova (@luisw_1998) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

Treyarch opened the open beta of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to cross-play across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC over the weekend, and it’s set to run until October 19. The developer also previously detailed the changes being made to the game – including gameplay, stability changes and bug fixes – after community feedback from earlier PS4-exclusive beta sessions.

Last month, the developer also unveiled the first trailer for the new Zombies mode. The four-player co-operative mode is set to receive a fresh narrative, set in a new location called Die Maschine, where parties will explore a World War II bunker that contains the Zombie threat and uncover a story between two groups known as Requiem and the Omega Group.

Zombies mode will also allow players to play across different platforms, for the first time in the mode’s history. Zombies will be included in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is expected to launch on November 13 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.