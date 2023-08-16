Trivium’s Matt Heafy reveals a new song for ‘Remnant 2’

Trivium‘s Matt Heafy has written and recorded a new song in support of the Soulslike shooter Remnant 2, titled ‘Wielder Of The Plague’.

At the moment, only an edited version of ‘Wielder Of The Plague’ is available to listen to alongside a new accolades trailer for Remnant 2. The full song will be released on the official YouTube channel for publisher Gearbox Publishing in the future. Check it out below:

Moreover, after the end of Trivium’s European tour, fans will be able to tune into a series of livestreams with Heafy as he travels through the world of Remnant 2.

Gunfire Games has seen significant success with Remnant 2, with one million units sold on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 within days of its launch. Furthermore, the game has fostered a curious community, and dataminers discovered a new character class for their efforts.

The vocalist and guitarist is a massive fan of video games and uses them as a source of inspiration. For example, the song ‘The Calamity’ on Trivium’s Shogun album has a reference to Jenova, the alien that is said to be Sephiroth’s “mother” in Final Fantasy 7.

“The first time I heard the music in DOOM (I was 11) – I knew someday I wanted to make music like this in video games. I didn’t even know about metal or that the music in that game was metal,” said Heafy in a press release.

“Fast forward to 2023. I am so excited – honoured – privileged –and thankful to say I’ve been asked to compose some music inspired by Remnant 2 for the promotion of the game. I can’t wait for you to hear this,” he concluded.

In other gaming news, Gunfire Games has acknowledged the multitude of requests for cross play and is “actively working” on giving the fans what they want.