Turn-based shooter ‘Lemnis Gate’ is closing down this summer

Ratloop Games Canada has announced that its turn-based first-person shooter (FPS) Lemnis Gate is closing down, with sales set to halt next month.

In a statement posted to Steam, Ratloop Games announced that Lemnis Gate will be “removed from sale on all platforms” from April 11, with servers set to shut down completely on July 11.

While PC fans will be unable to play Lemnis Gate entirely from that point, console players will still be able to play through local multiplayer and training modes.

“Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it’s with sadness that we share this news today,” said Ratloop Games. “We want to thank you all once again for your support and joining us on this journey.”

Since the statement was published, Lemnis Gate‘s Steam page has been updated to read: “Please be advised that online multiplayer services will be discontinued from 11 July 2023. As such Lemnis Gate will be unavailable for purchase from 11 April 2023.”

Lemnis Gate launched in September 2021, and tasked players with winning FPS matches that were broken into 25-second turns.

We awarded Lemnis Gate three out of five stars in our review, which praised the shooter’s unique concept and visuals but took issue with confusing matches and technical issues.

“Though it’s been marred by a shaky launch, and it’s difficult to explain to your mates, Lemnis Gate’s issues don’t dull the brilliance of its ideas,” our review reads. “The time-loop mechanic feels good enough to get nicked by the big boys and show up some years later as a mode in your Halos or CODs. As the selling point of an otherwise middling shooter, it’s taking a lot of weight. As part of a wider package, it could be transformative.”

