Twitch adds new chat filter update following #TwitchDoBetter movement

Following the #TwitchDoBetter online movement, Twitch has responded announcing it will improve its ways of protecting marginalized streamers.

The Twitter statement, which was posted last night (August 11), addressed the recent concerns after multiple streamers came forward with evidence of targeted harassment in their streams as well as “hate raids”.

“We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators,” Twitch wrote. “You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. That includes an open and ongoing dialogue about creator safety.

“We were able to identify a vulnerability in our proactive filters, and have rolled out an update to close this gap and better detect hate speech in chat.”

Guess who got hate raided again tonight? Keep hating, babes. I'm not going anywhere.

And the fact that ya'll made accounts like "ravens_baboon_lips" and "ravencantbreatheofficer" don't mean fuck all to me because I'm still here and I'm still ✨thriving ✨ pic.twitter.com/fHtgy1Os2W — ʀᴇᴋ ɪᴛ, ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ! ☠🔪 (@RekItRaven) August 7, 2021

The #TwitchDoBetter movement was started by Twitch streamer RekItRaven in an effort to bring awareness to the harassment Black streamers face on the platform.

Speaking to The Verge, Raven said: “I was hate raided for the 2nd time in a week and I shared both the first and second occurrences [on Twitter] because they were very pointed rather than the normal, ‘You’re fat, black, gay stuff’.”

Twitch also said it will be launching channel-level ban evasion detection as well as account verification improvements later this year saying, “We’re working hard to launch these tools as soon as possible, and we hope they will have a big impact.”

