Twitch announces it’s testing a new rewind feature

Twitch has revealed that it will be testing a brand new rewind stream feature that could eventually come to the platform in the future.

In a new Twitter post, the Twitch Support account shared the news explaining that it will be testing the new feature, as well as a ‘Remind Me’ and ‘Watch Trailer’ button, over the next month on certain channels.

“Over the next month, some viewers may see up to 3 new buttons on live channels pages: Rewind the Stream, Remind Me, & Watch Trailer,” the post reads. “This experiment will inform future features only and the buttons will be removed once it’s complete.”

A Twitch rewind feature has been previously requested by viewers in the past, however, the announcement has raised some concerns from Twitch streamers who worry about their security.

Under the post, the popular IRL streamer JakenBakeLIVE said: “Can we have the option to disable this? For safety purposes of IRL streams. Thanks!”

Many streamers, as JakenBakeLIVE pointed out, have ways to keep themselves safe. This rewind feature would make it so that viewers will be able to go back and view particular parts of a stream which may cause some issues. However, it’s confirmed that the feature can be disabled by setting VODs to unpublished by default.

It was recently revealed that Twitch kept a “do not ban” list to avoid punishing big streamers following a massive leak and security breach which also included a long list of streamers’ income.

