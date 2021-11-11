Twitch announces new programme to support musicians

Twitch has announced a new programme that is specifically aimed at supporting musicians on its streaming platform.

The programme, called The Collective, is a scheme that will group together selected musicians into invite-only collectives (hence the name). From there, they’ll receive support on how to build communities as well as earn money through fans on the streaming platform.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Twitch’s head of music and VP, Tracy Patrick Chan, explained how the programme will support musicians of all genres, formats and career stages.

🚨 Today we’re excited to introduce The Collective, @Twitch’s livestreaming incubator for music’s innovators. We’re powering up the next generation of artists by investing in what we believe in most: music communities. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/oFn6RU3w8o — Tracy Patrick Chan (@tracypchan) November 9, 2021

In an interview with Billboard, Chan explained that “there’s a bunch of things that can make musicians successful on Twitch, but we’ve heard from a lot of musicians that it can be perceived to be difficult to get started on Twitch.”

Continuing, she explained that Twitch “really wanted to form a program to help make sure that creators are successful” on the service.

Through The Collective, musicians will be educated on streaming basics, as well as how to build communities and how to monetise the process too. Twitch is currently keen to find artists looking to stream regularly as well as uplift other members of the community.

Once a musician graduates from the programme, things get even more impressive. They will be eligible for prioritised discovery, promotion and activations from Twitch, as well as via partners Rolling Stone and Amazon Music.

Interested musicians can check everything that The Collective has to offer on its dedicated site.

