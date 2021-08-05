Twitch drops subscription price to £3.99 in the UK

Streaming platform Twitch has announced a price drop today for subscriptions in the UK.

Subscribing to your favourite streamers now costs just £3.99 for a Tier 1 subscription – that’s down 20 per cent from the previous £4.99.

The move seeks to make global subscriptions more affordable after previously basing the amounts on the US $4.99 price.

“It’s time for subscription pricing that’s adjusted for where viewers live,” Twitch announced in an official blog post. “Prices that make it so more people than ever can feel comfortable showing their support and enjoying the benefits of a subscription.”

Twitch believes that this move to lower-priced subscriptions will increase affordability for those looking to contribute. And it could increase revenue for partners and affiliates, too.

“This change will make it easier for creators everywhere to grow their communities, while making it more affordable for viewers to show their support and access subscriber benefits,” they added. “Prior to making this decision, we conducted several price tests and saw that lower sub prices boosted overall monthly subs and sub revenue for creators. In one recent test in Brazil, lower sub prices more than doubled creator revenue and total subscriber count.”

However, to ensure things go smoothly, Twitch is also rolling out a global programme to cover any shortfall in subscription earnings during the transition.

“Twitch will cover 100% of baseline channel and Prime sub revenue (if needed) for three calendar months, including the month of the price change,” they revealed. “After that, we will slowly decrease incentive payments by 25% every three months over the following 9 months, totalling a 12-month period of providing revenue adjustment incentives.”

Twitch users should start seeing this new price change within a week.

