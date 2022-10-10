Twitch streamer breaks back in two places in foam pit at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon.

Footage of the incident appeared on social media yesterday (October 9) with fellow streamer Jake Lucky calling it “probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile.”

Chechik, who’s also an adult performer, then confirmed she’d broken her back “in two places and am getting surgery to put a metre rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

Replying to a fan who said she needs to file a lawsuit against TwitchCon organiser, Chechik said she agreed before explaining how “there’s other injuries from other ppl! They should have done better before someone got hurt in the first place!”

I agree! ❤️ there’s other injuries too from other ppl! They should hv done better before someone got hurt in the first place! — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 10, 2022

In another tweet, she confirmed “I’m not the only hospitalised injury either. Multiple days of injury.”

According to reports, someone else dislocated their knee in the foam pit while another suffered a back injury. Despite the injuries (which apparently happened Saturday October 8), the foam pit was reportedly open again yesterday before it was finally closed.

This happened yesterday. Life-changing injuries because the pit is 1 foot deep. Despite this, it's open TODAY at TwitchCon. If you, or know anyone thinking about doing this, tell them to steer clear. I'm speechless. https://t.co/ubmMFsWWPa — Puck (@VRCPuck) October 9, 2022

Speaking to Kotaku, a spokesperson for Lenovo (who were running the booth where the incidents occurred) said: We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. The area has since been closed for any further use while we work with event organisers to look into the incidents.”

According to journalist Nathan Grayson, staff manning the pit closed it because people were “breaking rules” but confirmed that participants did have to sign a waiver “acknowledging the possibility of physical harm or damage to, say, phones.” He went on to call the pit “shallow af”

