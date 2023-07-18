Twitch streamer creates a playable Link for viewers to play ‘Zelda’ songs with

A Twitch streamer has coded a playable Link from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for their viewers to play songs through.

Nutty, who is known for streams of various Metroid games as well as tutorials for their viewers of Open Broadcaster Software for use on Twitch, revealed their invention on June 17.

“I spent all day making the Ocarina of Time into a Twitch widget so my viewers can play the Ocarina while I go to the bathroom,” they said in the caption for their clip on Twitter.

I spent all day making the Ocarina of Time into a Twitch widget so my viewers can play the Ocarina while I go to the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/kw8L3Us6Xj — nutty (@nuttylmao) July 17, 2023

Advertisement

The widget responds to commands from the audience that are typed through the live Twitch chat box. So, when a viewer types “up, left, right, up, left, right,” the Link will start playing Epona’s Song for the viewers.

It apparently has access to all of the playable songs in Ocarina of Time, with Nutty demoing Song of Storms and Saria’s Song in the stream. Link will also show which viewer successfully played the song when he reacts to their messages in the chat.

Impressively, Nutty has recreated the Nintendo 64 buttons that showed up in the original game for this invention as the assets didn’t exist in a high enough quality for their widget. However, it hasn’t been a huge hit with his audience.

“I just made something new today and you guys are like, ‘this shit is boring, bring back the old stuff,'” said the streamer while live with the Ocarina of Time widget. “Come on man, just let me have fun with this for a day.”

Ocarina of Time‘s soundtrack is so cherished due to the simple and memorable melodies as well as the chilling audio atmospheres of the dungeons. Composer Koji Kondo was inspired by Indian folk music to create iconic songs like Potion Shop, but the majority of the soundtrack was sourced from ’90s CD samples.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, the latest event to be included in the satirical mod Duke Smoochem 3D is George Osborne’s wedding.