Twitch streamers support Pokimane after “sexist” hate raid

A bunch of Twitch streamers have voiced their support for Pokimane after she cut a stream short following a hate raid.

Last week, Imane “Pokimane” Anys received a 48-hour suspension from the platform after streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender.

She was allowed to return to the platform on January 10 and was soon streaming as normal. However, on January 12, Pokimane was forced to shut down her stream early after fellow broadcaster Jidion instructed his fans to harass her Twitch viewers. “I’ll put up with the bullshit but I don’t want you guys to put up with the bullshit,” she said before ending her stream.

Advertisement

Jidion was handed a two-week but Anys’ fellow Twitch streamers are calling out the “sexist” abuse.

The dude that got banned for harassing @pokimanelol literally made this his profile after getting banned… get fucked dude you're pathetic https://t.co/Jg2AlUdPFk — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 14, 2022

Disguised Toast compared the hate he received for being banned for watching anime series Death Note with the abuse Anys has endured and said that “some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her.”

“Thank you for saying something about this Toast, replied Kaceytron. “It always feels like women get held 100x more accountable for anything they do “wrong” and it gets held over us for years…

“Need more men shedding light on these inequities on Twitch,” she added.

Thank you for saying something about this Toast. It always feels like women get held 100x more accountable for anything they do “wrong” and it gets held over us for years… Need more men shedding light on these inequities on Twitch. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) January 13, 2022

Advertisement

“Child brains on the internet think I wanna fuck pokimane because I spoke out against blatant misogyny today,” tweeted Myth.

“I feel like this tweet could fuel the fucking idiots more tbh, sorry about that,” he added. “But like, it honestly blows my mind that so many young ass people think that what happened yesterday was okay / just trolling / joking and that everyone that has a problem with it is just sensitive.”

“Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022,” wrote Mizkif. “And It’s even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she’s being treated poorly because they’ll be called a ‘simp’.”

Last September, content creators and viewers boycotted Twitch in protest over the platform’s perceived lack of action in combatting online abuse.

Later that month, Twitch launched new verification tools to combat hate raiding though admitted “No single tech solution will ever block bad actors’ behaviour entirely, but this new hurdle will work within our constantly evolving suite of technologies and tooling, to slow them down considerably and reduce the number of channels they can impact.”

In other news, God Of War director Cory Barlog says a collective of studios convinced Sony to make PC ports.