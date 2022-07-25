TwitchCon 2023 is coming to Paris

It’s been announced today (July 25) that next year’s TwitchCon will be hosted in Paris, France.

The annual European version of the Twitch event was held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands earlier this month, whilst another yearly event is held in North America each year.

Next year’s Paris event will take place in the summer, after the inaugural European TwitchCon was hosted in Berlin, Germany in 2019.

“Attending TwitchCon offers a technicolour experience of everything that makes Twitch unique,” said Twitch CMO and EVP, International Doug Scott.

“The memories and community bonds formed on our service are visible for all to see during a weekend of extraordinary entertainment, knowledge sharing, competitive gaming and, above all, fun. We cannot wait to bring the community back together again in San Diego this October and at TwitchCon Paris next year.”

This year’s San Diego TwitchCon event will run from October 7 to 9, with tickets going on sale early next month in August.

The exact size and scope for TwitchCon 2023 in Paris is yet to be revealed, but statistics suggest it may have to be bigger than this year’s event. A 65 per cent increase in attendees took place between 2019’s Berlin event and this year’s.

Events for next year’s convention are yet to be announced, but this year saw the Dream SMP reunite, TwitchCon’s first ever Drag showcase, a cosplay contest and a number of community meet and greets as well.

Elsewhere, Twitch’s most popular female streamer, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, has announced that she’s taking a break from the platform for her mental wellbeing. This is currently not set to be a permanent break, as Anys added that she is “looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content.”

In other news, Funko has announced that it will get into the business of making video games, starting with a 10:10 Games collaboration on an action platformer set for release next year.